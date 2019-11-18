Larry M. Billeiter Sr.
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Larry M. Billeiter Sr., 70, of Kerrville, who died Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
John Dewey
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for John Dewey “JD” Custer, 95, of Kerrville who died November 16, 2019, at a local care facility, are pending at this time and will be announced when they become available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Eloisa A. Purtle
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Eloisa A. Purtle, 99, of Kerrville, who died Friday, November 15, 2019, at her residence are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.