Philip Benjamin “Phil” Jones passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 96 in Austin, Texas. Phil was born April 6, 1925, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Carroll Lee Jones and Anne Amos Jones. Around the age of 11, he overcame a near-fatal case of polio, and came back stronger as a result of his efforts in conquering this condition. He spent the majority of his younger years in the Dallas, Texas, area, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1943. During his final high school semester, he was tested and qualified for the V-12 Navy College Training Program, which was an accelerated plan for select individuals to become Naval Officers within an abbreviated time frame. The program was designed to meet the increasing need for commissioned officers in the United States Navy during WWII. After completing Midshipmen’s School at Northwestern University, and Amphibious Training in San Diego, California, he entered the war in the South Pacific as an Officer at age 18. He served as Commanding Officer of a combined group of 16 amphibious ships. After returning home, he graduated from Southern Methodist University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
He embarked on a career in radio and television promotion during television’s early stages. Along the way, he met and worked with a number of celebrities and sports figures of the day. He moved on to become a Mortgage Banker as owner and president of the Carroll Jones Company, a leading mortgage lender and insurance company in the Corpus Christi area. As such, he originated and serviced commercial and residential mortgage loans. He also developed and financed residential neighborhoods. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Corpus Christi. He later moved to Kerrville, Texas, where he enjoyed retirement and was instrumental in the development and construction of a residential project to house individuals with disabilities. He spent his later years in Georgetown, and then finally in Austin, Texas, where he could be closer to his family. For this, we are immensely grateful. He was full of life, quick-witted, an insightful leader, a thoughtful mentor, and made many who met him smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.