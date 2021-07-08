Sandra Menchaca, 51, of Center Point, Texas, passed from this life on July 3, 2021, in San Antonio. She was born on January 7, 1970, in Fredericksburg, Texas ,to Jesse V. Menchaca Sr. and Mary Esther Olivares.
Sandra was raised in Kerrville and spent many years working at Del Norte restaurant, where she always had a smile for her customers. She loved cutting up and telling jokes with her family and friends, her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by people she loved. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She found happiness in caring for others, always putting others before herself. She always made sure our plates were full with delicious food and had an open spot at her table for all. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.