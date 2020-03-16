Please join the family and friends of Robert “Bob” and Carol Hamilton in a Celebration of Life Memorial at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Road. Reception and fellowship to follow at the church.
Robert “Bob” and Carol Hamilton
- Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday
-
-
