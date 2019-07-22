Janet K. Tucker Bass, 74, of Hunt, Texas, passed away Monday morning July 22, 2019, after suffering a long-term illness.
Janet was born July 19, 1945, to Maxine and M.T. “Jack” Tucker of Hunt, Texas, who preceded her in death. She was a lifetime resident of Kerr County.
Janet was preceded in death by son, Glen Short; and sister, Carolyn Tucker Rigby.
She is survived by her husband, Willard “Randy” Bass of Hunt, Texas; son, Lynn Short and wife, Virginia of Victoria, Texas; two step-daughters, Lacey Bass of Hunt, Texas, and Lisa Bass and husband, Bryan of San Antonio, Texas; two grandsons, Thomas Short of Victoria, Texas, and Matthew Short and wife, Kara of Katy, Texas; one great-grandson, Luke Short of Katy, Texas; sister, Billie Tucker Bass of Kerrville, Texas; niece, Samantha Rigby and great-niece, Adaira Rigby of San Antonio, Texas; and many other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with interment to follow at Hunt Japonica Cemetery, with Pastor David Billieter officiating.
Pallbearers include Jesse Hooker, Jerry Rodriguez, Erik Rodriguez, Kyle Kensing, Bob Mathis and Marc Taylor Sr.
Honorary pallbearers include Bob Trees, Ed Bastion, Buck Buxton and Wylie Shearer.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.