Frank James Garza, 61, passed from this life on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his home in Kerrville, Texas. Frank was on March 20, 1958, in Leakey, Texas.
Frankie was raised in Fredericksburg, Texas. He was an electrician by trade and worked with DW Electric for many years. He loved working on home projects and helping friends and family when they were in need. Frankie was a member of the Acts Retreat in Fredericksburg. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frankie was a great father, grandfather, brother and son that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through his children, Mellow, Shona and Rueben.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Becker; mother, Felezina Garza; and wife, Corina Ontiveros.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include children, Mellow Garza and wife, Claudia of Kerrville, and their children Christian, Camry, Mellow Jr. and Cezar; daughter, Shona Garza of Dallas and her children, Sno, Derby, Sheyenne and Keyerra; son, Ruben and wife, Diana Gutierrez; brothers, Jerry Ytharte, Joe Ytharte and Jesse Becker; and sister, Thelma Deese.
Visitation will be held all day at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral, 830-895-5111.