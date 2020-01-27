Tina Connell

SAN ANTONIO — Services for Tina Connell, 47, of Castroville, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

 

Lavern Edington

CENTER POINT — Services for Lavern Edington, 97, of Center Point, who died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kerrville Funeral Home.

 

John Loeffler

JUNCTION — Services for John Loeffler, 73, of Junction, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.