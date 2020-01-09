Williby A. “Bill” Henley
Services today
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Williby A. “Bill” Henley, 98, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Kerrville VA Hospital, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the First Christian Church, with Chaplain Carl Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Wingate at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Hill Country Youth Ranch or First Christian Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Billy Joe Van Winkle
Mass Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Mass of Christian burial for Billy Joe Van Winkle, 59, of San Antonio, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Junction with Father Innocent Eziefule as celebrant.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.