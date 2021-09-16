Mary “Chris” Christine Westphal, born Mary Christine Ginsbach on December 10, 1947, in McAllen, Texas. She passed peacefully surrounded by family at BAMC Hospital in San Antonio on August 30, 2021, around 10:55 p.m. She is survived by Wayne Westphal, her beloved husband of 52 years; her two sons, Dirk Westphal and Clint (Laurey) Westphal; and her brother, Pat Ginsbach.
lnto her Heavenly Father’s care, she joins her parents, John and Harriet Ginsbach; parents-in-law, Herbert and Olga Westphal; brother-in-law, Doug Westphal; and her precious friends that preceded her.
