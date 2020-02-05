Dora Angermiller Fehlis was peacefully called Home Sunday, February 2, 2020, to join her Lord and Savior, and her beloved husband, Chester. She was 95 years old.
Dora and Chester spent most of their life in Beeville, where Dora worked as a Bell Telephone Operator and later as receptionist for Dougherty Properties. Upon their retirements, they moved to Kerrville in 1995. In 2014, they moved to Bryan to Carriage Inn Independent and Assisted Living. She moved to Greatwood Homes Dementia Care in December 2019.
Dora was born March 24, 1924, in Pawnee (Bee County), Texas, to Charlie Ervin and Pearl Taylor Angermiller. She married Chester Fehlis on October 25, 1944, in Beeville. He passed away December 29, 2014.
She is survived by children, Chester Jr. (Jan) Fehlis of College Station and Shirley Sue (Steve) Pullin of Victoria; grandchildren, Stacey Carroll, Leslie (Todd) Dawley, Michael (Carrie) Fehlis, Kristy (P.J.) Hennessey, Kelly Pullin and Kacy Pullin; and 12 great-grandchildren. Dora is also survived by two sisters, Thelma (Cotton) Wolfe of Kerrville and Alma (Yeak) Skelton of Irving.
Visitation with family will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Private burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to South Texas Hospice of Victoria.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.