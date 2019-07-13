KERRVILLE — Zella McLemore, 83, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation following a brief illness. Her youngest daughter, Robin Ragsdale, who lived with her, passed away on May 6, 2019.
A memorial service was held on June 22, 2019, at the Kenny family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston.
She leaves behind her oldest daughter, Sherry Dzierzanski and husband Danny of Ravenswood, West Virginia; her two granddaughters, Jennifer Shumate and husband, Dr. Dana Shumate and Dr. Rebecca Day and husband, Jeremy Day; her six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Reagan and Preston Shumate and Maria, Matthew and Lucas Day; and her niece, Janet Flynn.
She was born August 25, 1935, to parents Walter Irving and Henrietta Kenny, in Houston.
She graduated from Reagan High School in 1952. She was an executive secretary at Daniel Industries on Katy Freeway in Houston before moving to the Texas Hill Country around 1991, where she started following her dream of painting. She also had hobbies of reading and bowling, but her main passion was in art. She attended art classes in Houston and began teaching her own classes in Tarpley and next in Kerrville. She felt her love of art was a gift from God.
Condolences may be sent to 1245 Park Ave., Ravenswood, WV 26164.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wright's Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.