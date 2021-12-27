=Rodney Carl Schneider, 94 years old, of Ingram, TX, passed away on December 22, 2021, at New Haven Rest Home. He was born in Queens, New York, to Henry and Emma Josephine Schneider. He married his wife, Betty Lou, on June 17, 1952. In their nearly 70 years of marriage, they accomplished many things, but their pride was found in the raising of their six children and all of the grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife by 9 days, and their oldest son, Rodney C. Schneider Jr.