Ruth Evelyn Scott, 82, of Lexington, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022. Ruth was born at home in Kerrville, Texas, on July 22, 1939, to her parents, Lee Alice and Chester Cox. She was the youngest of three children. Ruth graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville in 1957. She married Edward Scott on April 8, 1961. Together they shared a wonderful life as each other’s best friend. They had two daughters, Sheila and Dana.
Ruth loved going to the beach with her family, gardening, reading, arts & crafts, painting and quilting. She blessed her girls and each of her grandchildren with a homemade quilt.