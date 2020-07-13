Percy Mae Armelin, born May 25, 1940, in Beaumont, Texas, departed this life on July 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Percy was a long-time resident of Kerrville, Texas, where she worked at Kerrville State Hospital before relocating to Gonzales, Texas, and other cities thereafter. Percy Mae was a beautiful soul and was well known in the Kerrville community where she made many friends, gave great advice, was an amazing cook and her door was always open for her friends and family to visit and socialize. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Percy Mae was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Percy and Mary Lee Armelin; mother, Bessie Fisher; son, Danny Armelin Sr.; sisters, Johnnie Mae Parks and Merlen Armelin; and brothers, Houston Fisher and Roy Chester Armelin.