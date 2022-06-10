Nelda D. Newell, age 96, of Wild Rose, WI and Kerrville, TX passed away on June 3, 2022. She was the daughter of Walter H. and Florence Y. (Frost) Dopp. Nelda was born January 9, 1926 on a dairy farm in the Town of Belmont, Portage Co., WI.
On May 2, 1952, Nelda married Norman C. Newell in Wild Rose, WI. She taught physical education in the Nekoosa School District for 40 years. Upon retiring from education, Nelda and Norman had many adventures; traveling around the world, wintering one year in New Zealand and traveling around the U.S. in a motor home. This traveling in the motor home brought them to Kerrville, TX where they resided for 20 years. They also enjoyed living on the lakes in Barron County, WI.