It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bettie Jean Rothenflue, age 91, of Kerrville, on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Bettie was born on the family farm in Comfort, Texas, on October 30, 1929. She graduated from Comfort High School in 1947 and shortly thereafter met the love of her life, Don, who declared his intent to marry her on their first date. They wed on November, 26, 1949, and spent 71 beautiful years together raising two daughters, Donna and Patsy.
