Dorothy Hewitt Paschal, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born on August 2, 1936, in Goliad, the daughter to the late Dr. and Mrs. A.E. Hewitt (Mildred) of Lockney. She graduated from Lockney High School in 1956 and attended Northwest Texas School of Nursing graduating in 1963.
Dorothy worked as an RN until 1999, retiring to spend time with her family. She loved people and was dearly loved, enjoying many special relationships with family and friends. She moved from Amarillo to Kerrville to be closer to her family. Two years ago in May, she was blessed to be reunited with her son, Ronnie, and his family.