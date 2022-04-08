Sharron Lackey was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Hearne, Texas, passing away on March 23, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Sharron was the oldest of 3 girls. She was married for 35 years to the late Johnny Lackey. Obtaining her LVN in 1996 and her RN license in 1997, she retired after 16 years of service as a Registered Nurse Supervisor at Kerrville State Hospital. Sharron also enjoyed working as a Pre-K teacher for many years at Notre Dame Catholic Church. She loved working as a co-editor for the San Angelo Standard Times for many years prior to moving to Center Point.