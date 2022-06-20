Funeral services pending Jun 20, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ida Mae MackeyKERRVILLE — Services for Ida Mae Mackey, 93, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, June 19, 2022, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ida Mae Mackey Funeral Home Funeral Service Kerrville Pend Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit