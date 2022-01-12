Lanette Christine Salathe passed peacefully Dec. 20, 2021, at the age of 36 in Tarrant County, Texas. Lanette grew up and lived most of her life in Kerrville. She earned her high school diploma at Hill Country High School. She worked in the service industry, as she loved working with people. Lanette was witty, vivacious and creative.
She is survived by grandparents, Anne and William C. Salathe and Betty Matter; father, Billy Salathe; mother, Audrey Ben-David and husband, Christ Beene; brother, Quentin Salathe; daughter, Everlee Uballe; and Lanette’s husband, Ray Vasquez.