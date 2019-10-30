Leonard Stanley “Stan” Braton, 91, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on September 28, 2019, at a local care facility.
Stan was born on December 16, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents, Leonard and Ann (Frost) Braton. He was known for his brilliant mind, witty quips and enduring sense of humor. He was truly loved and respected by all who were blessed with knowing him.
After graduating high school, Stan enlisted in the Army, serving in both World War II and the Korean War, where he perfected his poker hand and later used his GI Bill to earn his JD in law. He acted as a marriage counselor and later as an insurance agent before falling deeply in love with Margretta “Gretta” Anne Snyder. They were married on December 18, 1959, in Kansas City, Missouri, and remained lovingly devoted to one another until her passing.
Once married, they moved to Warrensburg, Missouri, where they lived until 1979. Stan was a partner in a local law firm, later he became the town’s prosecuting attorney and lastly a private practice attorney.
In 1979, they moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they owned and operated a small business for the next several years. The next stop for them was Kerrville, Texas, where Stan utilized his legal skills by working in the sheriff’s department for many years. In his later years, Stan found love again and lived the rest of his days with his devoted wife, Reita Braton.
Stan is survived by his loving daughter, Toni Curry and her two children of California; wife, Reita and her children: Faith (his loving caregiver), Vicky, Monte, Caleb, Carece, Stephen and their families.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; sister, Elsa; first wife, Margretta; and daughter, Hope.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Stan Braton to Hilltop Village, 1400 Hilltop Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028.
