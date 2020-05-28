KERRVILLE — H. Arthur Nottingham, 90, of Kerrville, passed away on Thursday,
May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Art was born on July 6, 1929, in Binghamton, New York, to Laurel and Laura Nottingham. After moving to the West Coast, Art called Texas his home for 20 years.
Art is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Nottingham; three children, Laura Nunn, Steve Nottingham and Melissa Nottingham; five grandchildren, Shelby Cornelius, Caitlyn Cornelius, Elizabeth Cornelius, Dakota Nunn and Austin Nunn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Peterson Hospice would be greatly appreciated by Art and his family.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.