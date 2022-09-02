Ethel Henderson was born Oct. 18, 1927, to Hudson “Bud” Mayes and Claire Friend Mayes in Ozona, Texas. She started school 1 year early and skipped the third grade, graduating Salutatorian of her class at 15 years of age. She attended Southwestern University at Georgetown, TX, and married her childhood sweetheart, Dick Henderson, on Jan. 1, 1946. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of three children. When first married, she assisted her husband with ranching, garnering and preparing meals for cattle drives. She taught Sunday school and was a den mother for Brownie Scouts.
Ethel earned her Extra Class Ham Radio Operator license and provided weather updates for ocean vessels from the couple’s yacht while traveling to Mexico for missions work.