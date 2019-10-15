Barbara Ann (Lavely) Walsh, 72, of Kerrville passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Roswell, New Mexico, to Donald Arthur Lavely and Addie Florine (Tays) Lavely on May 20, 1947.
She grew up in Roswell, except for one year that she lived in Midland, Texas. Barbara attended school at Roswell High School and graduated in 1965.
Barbara married Donald Wayne Walsh on May 21, 1966, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Barbara participated in Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority formed for the social, cultural and civic enrichment of its members. Beta Sigma Phi incorporates service as part of its activities. Barbara also enjoyed knitting, using crochet to make throws and she thoroughly loved to read.
Barbara worked different jobs through the years. However, she had to stop working at her last job (The Kerrville Daily Times) after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.
She also found great joy in working with bed-babies at Trinity Baptist Church. She loved her church family a great deal. She was homebound for the past 10 years of her life.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Lavely and Florine Gregg; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Donald Wayne Walsh Sr.; first son, Donald “Donnie” Wayne Walsh Jr. (Debbie); second son, Bobby Dale Walsh; sister, Cindy Smith; grandchildren, Hayden Walsh (Adrianna), Brittany Walsh, Carsen Walsh, Danica Walsh, Nick Ramirez, Katie Henderson (Devin), Sophie Lynch (Travis) and Lily Turner (Chandler); four great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Connor Lynch, and Kinsley and Elizabeth Henderson; two aunts, Betty Jean Tucker (Bobby) and Joyce Tays; nieces, Nancy Rosson (James), Kay Bartolomucci and Denise Rodely; lots of cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Our special thanks to Dr. James Young and receptionist Pat for the care they have given Barbara over the years. We also thank Peterson Hospice nurse Jessie for the wonderful attention that she has given Barbara over the past few months, as well as the wonderful Peterson Hospice ladies who took care of Barbara’s personal needs each week. It was very uplifting every time someone from Peterson Hospice came into our home.
The funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11 a.m.
The graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be given in Barbara’s memory to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund at 800 Jackson Road, Kerrville, TX 78028; or to Peterson Hospice at 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028; or to the charity of one’s choice.
