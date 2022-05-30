Donna Gould Diffen, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on May 27, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Emma and Donnell H. Gould on May 30, 1935.
Donna was raised in Juneau, Alaska, and then moved to Hawaii with her parents during her high school years. In Hawaii, she met and married Ray I. Diffen, who joined the Marines immediately upon graduation from high school. His service took them from Hawaii to North Carolina, California, Florida and back. He did several tours overseas while Donna raised three young children.