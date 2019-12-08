Larry Ernst Kutzer, 70, of Comfort, Texas, passed away at his home on December 6, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Larry was born to Walter and Lorietta Holekamp Kutzer on April 1, 1949, in Kerrville, Texas. After graduating from Comfort High School, Larry attended Southwest Texas State University for a short time, after which he entered and served six years in the Army Reserves. In the early 1970s, Larry began his career in the telecommunications engineering industry, staking and mapping telephone and fiber optic lines. His career lasted over 40 years and included thousands of miles traveled and thousands of miles of communications lines staked. Not only did Larry take pride in his work, but also the friendships he developed through his years of work.
Larry loved spending time on the family farm and was known for raising show hogs. He also continued the family farm operations by raising cattle and growing hay. Larry had fantastic mechanical skills that he utilized in order to maintain his tractors and other farm equipment.
He enjoyed time spent outdoors gardening, hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with and caring for his loyal Jack Russell Terrier, Annie.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lorietta Holekamp Kutzer; and his wife, Patricia “Pat” Hammonds Kutzer.
Mr. Larry E. Kutzer is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Patrice “Patti” and Carl Behrendt of Boerne; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dwain and Beatriz “Bea” Kutzer of Comfort and Matthew Kutzer of Fredericksburg; six grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Jacob, Abigail, Caden and Sylar; and a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Curtis Morries of Comfort.
Funeral services for Mr. Larry E. Kutzer will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Comfort, with the Rev. Dr. Ricky Burk officiating.
Graveside services and interment will follow in the Comfort Cemetery
For those who so desire, you may make memorial contributions in his memory to the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of your choice
Visitation for Mr. Larry E. Kutzer will begin on Monday, December 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, December 10, from 8 to 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Comfort.
