Marlene Meta Andersen (Degel) passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021, in Llano, Texas. She was born July 18,1950, in Fredericksburg, Texas, the daughter of Max Henry and Edna Clara Degel, passing away almost a month after her 71st birthday.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Clifford Carl Andersen of Llano; her sister, Serrie Degel Wilson of Burnet; her children, Carl Andersen and wife Carmen of Dublin, Jonathan Andersen and wife Sandra of Laredo, Jeffery Andersen and wife Sylvia of Round Rock, Mark Andersen and wife Perla of Cleburne, Shaun Andersen, Mindy Kotzur and husband Aaron of La Vernia, Lance Andersen, Justin Andersen and wife Samantha of Fort Worth; as well as 13 loving grandchildren.
