Kenneth Frank Brown, 90, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Schertz, Texas.
A lifelong Texan, Ken graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, in 1952 with a double major in English and Biblical Greek. He earned his Master’s of Divinity and Master’s of Theology in Biblical Greek from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1959, and went on to study Educational Psychology at the University of Texas, Austin.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.