Kenneth Frank Brown, 90, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Schertz, Texas.

A lifelong Texan, Ken graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, in 1952 with a double major in English and Biblical Greek. He earned his Master’s of Divinity and Master’s of Theology in Biblical Greek from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1959, and went on to study Educational Psychology at the University of Texas, Austin.