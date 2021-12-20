Margaret Jewell McKenzie went home to be with Her Lord and Savior on December 18, 2021, at the age of 101.
She was born June 7, 1920, in Chilton, Texas, to L.V. and Hattie McNeese. After graduation from Chilton High School, she worked for Beyer McCann Clothing Store in Waco, Texas. In 1944, she met the love of her life, Floyd Collier McKenzie, at a USO dance, while he was stationed in Waco in the Army Air Corps. They were married in 1945 in Goldthwaite, Texas. She spent the next 50 wonderful years in South Texas taking care of all those she loved, helping her husband in his business and raising two sons. The door to their home was always open for numerous gatherings for her sons and their friends, and she never missed any events involving her sons. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Floresville, Kenedy and Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville. Margaret and Floyd were married 64 years.