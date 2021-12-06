Pauline Patino passed away on December 1, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Kerrville, Texas, to Augustine and Julia Fabro on June 30, 1950. Pauline had six brothers and two sisters. She married the love of her life, Elias Patino, on August 14, 1981. They were married for 40 years.
Pauline was a homemaker and loved the art of cooking and baking. She loved spending time in the kitchen, baking cakes, cookies and tamales among many other delicious things which she shared with her family and friends.