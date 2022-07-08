Joyce Johnson Winn, age 88, died in a rehabilitation hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas, on June 17, 2022. She had been a resident of Kerrville for several years, following a move from New Mexico. Joyce graduated from Plainview High School, Plainview, Texas, in 1950 and attended the University of New Mexico. Along with her years spent as a newspaper reporter and editor, she was a devoted wife, mother and faithful church member.
She is survived by four siblings, one daughter, one son, four step-sons and 11 grandchildren.