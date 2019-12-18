James Newel Young Sr. of San Antonio, Texas, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was 79. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be terribly missed by all who loved him.
Jim was born on June 28, 1940, in Laredo, Texas, to the late Edward and Louise Young.
Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Young and Stephen Young.
Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his wife, Donna Young; daughter, Kimberly Dennis (Michael); son, James N. Young Jr.; stepsons, Michael Diel (Carrie) and Matthew Diel (Juanita); family members, Joanna and Angela; grandchildren, Nicholas, Brock, Caden, Alexandra, Natalie and Catherine; and great-grandchildren, Jakob and Darren. Jim also left behind numerous extended family members and close friends.
Jim graduated from Martin High School in Laredo, Texas. From there he went on to attend St. Mary’s University. Jim was the consummate businessman and he put his heart and soul into whatever he endeavored. His passions were hunting, traveling with Donna and entertaining family and friends whenever possible.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arden Courts of San Antonio and St. Gabriel’s Hospice for their care and compassion of Jim, as well as for the support they provided to the family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North Dominion, 20900IH 10 West, San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Gabriel’s Hospice and Palliative Care or to the Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio Chapter.