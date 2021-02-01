INGRAM — Karen K. Evans, 49, passed away from this life on January 29, 2021, at her home in Ingram. She was born on Feb. 11, 1971, in San Angelo to the late Claude Holland and Linda Steen. On Nov. 23, 1992, Karen married the love of her life, Claude Evans in Kerrville.
Karen worked at the Lowe’s Grocery Store in Comfort, where she loved interacting with the customers, and she was great at her job. She was a member of First Assembly of God. Karen had a servant’s heart for the Lord and was overjoyed the day she was baptized in the church.
Video game systems have been available since at least the 1980s, which means there are now multiple generations of gamers. We're curious to know what kind of video games you prefer, whether they run on game systems, cellphones, tablets, desktops or laptops. Please select your favorite kind.