Ruth DuBose Kendrick, aged 93, a resident of Kerrville, Texas, died peacefully at home on August 18, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1928, in Shamrock, Texas, to Frank Fitzpatrick DuBose and Ruth Norwood DuBose. On June 4, 1966, she married William George Kendrick. She and Bill lived in Amarillo, Houston and San Antonio before retiring to Kerrville. She had two daughters, Betsy and Kathryn.
Her childhood highlights included cousin time at the family ranch in Samnorwood, Texas, and idyllic summers at Camp Waldemar. Ruthie then joined her sister Lois for high school at Stephens College in Missouri, followed by four wonderful years at “The University,” where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.