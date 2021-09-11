Charles Robert “Chuck” Slauter, 91, went to join the love of his life on September 2, 2021. He and his wife, Sophie, moved to Kerrville in 1961 and opened Shamrock Office Supply, which they owned and operated for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by wife, Sophie, and parents, Charlie and Freddie Slauter.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.