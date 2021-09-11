Charles Robert “Chuck” Slauter

Charles Robert “Chuck” Slauter, 91, went to join the love of his life on September 2, 2021. He and his wife, Sophie, moved to Kerrville in 1961 and opened Shamrock Office Supply, which they owned and operated for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by wife, Sophie, and parents, Charlie and Freddie Slauter.