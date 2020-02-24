Robert Henry Winton

Kerrville — Robert “Bob” Henry Winton, was born on April 6th, 1933 and passed from life on February 10, 2020. He was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to the late Herbert and Jean (Fitchie) Winton.
Bob graduated from Canoga Park High School and married Laura “Diane” Powell in 1953 and who preceded him in death. He lived most of his life in Southern California, working in the aerospace industry and retiring to Angels Camp, CA and then to Kerrville 15 years ago.
Bob was an avid book collector and built his own library in his retirement, from books he had collected over his lifetime. His grandchildren will remember him as a great teacher of life lessons and a doting caregiver who took great pride and love in caring for each of them.
Family left behind include his children, Robin Price and husband, Randy of Angels Camp, CA, Dean Winton and wife, Carol of Thousand Oaks, CA and Greg Winton and wife, Phyllis of Kerrville; sister, Mary Bohler of Bend, OR; 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Interment will be at a later date at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Chatsworth, CA.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www. wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.