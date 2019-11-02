Terence Fleming Jones passed away in Kerrville, Texas, on October 7, 2019. Terence was born April 18, 1935, in Birmingham, England, to Charles Percival Fleming Jones and Evelyn Victoria Griffin Jones. Terry spent his formative years in the Birmingham area, where he attended Yardley Infants School and Wellesbourne House School and then onto a five year engineering apprenticeship at Dunlop Aviation Division, Coventry, England. He worked in all departments throughout the company, and the final two years were spent at the flight unit working on aircraft used for “on wing” testing of the company’s products.
Following completion of his apprenticeship, he did his two years national service in the Royal Air Rorce, after which he returned to Dunlop Aviation Division as an employee, where he traveled internationally in excess of 20 years, when he resigned and joined the Bendix Corporation, Aircraft Landing Systems, in South Bend, Indiana.
While he was employed by Bendix as a field service engineer, he was based in London and traveled in the UK, Northern Europe, Africa (South of the Sahara), the Middle East and India. He was based in Singapore for four years and finally he was transferred to South Bend, Indiana, where he continued to travel internationally, mostly to the Far East. When he retired in 2001, he had completed 28 years service with Bendix Corporation.
Terence was preceded in death by his parents, Charlies and Eveyln Jones; and brother, Brian Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jones of Kerrville, Texas; his nephew, Julian Hawkins of London, England, and Sheila Cutler of Bollington, England. step-daughter, Patrice Fletcher of Kansas City, Missouri; Cameron Lee of Leander, Texas, Phoebe Zimmerman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Peters Episcopal Church 320 Main St, Kerrville, TX 78028.