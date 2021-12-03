Brian James Bauer passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Laguna Hills, CA, surrounded by family after a long battle of cancer.
Brian was born July 16, 1959, in Kerrville, TX, of Benno Johnnie Bauer Sr. and Ruby Julia Schaper Bauer. Brian graduated from Tivy High School in 1977. He received his Associates Degree from Schreiner College in Kerrville, TX, and his Bachelors of Science in Management from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX. Brian worked in the shipping industry in Houston, TX, and for Frito Lay in Austin/Georgetown, TX, prior to returning to school at University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with honors with his Bachelors of Accounting Degree. Brian was a proud Longhorn fan and a lifetime Texas Ex alumni.