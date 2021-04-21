Gerardo M. Torres, 73, of Rocksprings, Texas, passed away on April 17, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rocksprings, Texas, to Genaro and Josephine Torres on February 16, 1948. He married Elia (Castillo) Torres on November 5, 1966, in Kerrville, Texas.
He moved to Kerrville in 1961, was the co-owner as a mechanic at his business Bill and Jerry’s and Bill and Jerry’s Radiator Shop for 39 years. He was an avid hunter, spending many a day at the cabin, loved competing in archery events and was known to all his friends and family for his brisket and barbecue.