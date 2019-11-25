Graciela Limón, 74 of Kerrville passed away on Friday November 22, 2019.
She was originally born in Cuatro Cienegas, Coahuila Mexico on August 9, 1945.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nicasio Arispe and Catarina Alvarado de Arispe, and her brother and sisters; Thomas, Isabel, Refugia & Antonia, and one Grandson, Guadalupe Ayala.
She is survived by her husband, Guadalupe Limon and her children, daughter Myrna Ayala (Jose),
son Juan Limon (Silvia) and daughter Herlinda Limon; 4 Grandchildren, Jose Ayala Jr. (Olga), Alexis (Jennifer), Juan Limon Jr., Anthony Lopez; and 6 Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Joselyn, Ofelia, Leila, Jazzlynn, & Ava Grace.
She was a loving and caring mom, she was the heart of the Family. She was well known by many
people. Many knew her as “Chela” or “Pita”. She had a great impact on everyone, she will be dearly missed.
She was well known for her wonderful cooking and her love for music, she loved to dance, and had a great sense of humor.
Rosary will be held at 6 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by
Deacon Francisco de la Torre. Mass will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.