Guy Eugene Powell, 93, of Center Point, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ, and we take comfort in knowing he is now forever with him.
Guy was born and raised on the Powell Family Ranch on Elm Pass Road in Center Point. At the age 21, Guy started working for the Border Patrol between 1950-1953, in Brownsville, Texas. He was very proud of his time on the Border Patrol, riding horseback and patrolling the border on his horse, Nelly. After his time with the Border Patrol, he joined his father and brother working in the family Feed Mill in Center Point. Later, he became a feed nutritionist and was very well-known and sought after for feed formulations. In 1980, Guy decided to start up his own feed store in Center Point, Powell Feed. Guy’s wife, Bobbie, kept the books for the store. Guy formulated the horse feed, had it produced and sold it out of a barn behind his house. The horse feed is still being produced and sold today. If his customers couldn’t get there during regular hours, he would use the honor system. You get what you want and write it down. Pay now or later. He loved his customers and enjoyed the many stories that were shared. Guy worked very hard all of his life and was a compassionate family man. His many stories will be kept close to our hearts.