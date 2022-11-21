Renee Franseé Griffin’s life was lived as a song of praise to the Lord. Born in Brownwood, Texas, on September 28, 1948, she was the daughter of Gabriel Franseé, a music minister and talented violinist and Mildred Ramey Franseé, a talented artist and musician. Her childhood home was full of love for Jesus, music and the friendship of her two sisters, Cherie and Michelle.
Renee graduated from Houston Baptist University in 1970, majoring in Piano and Music Education. She felt called to offer her gifts as a conduit for others to come to know and love God.