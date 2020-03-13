In the Hits and Misses column of the March 7-8 issue of The Kerrville Daily Times, it was written that a better job should have been done in explaining the races as the one for the Republican nomination.
It seems that 45% of the GOP voters picked the wrong candidate. This raises a question I have asked before. Why can't a candidate for mayor, or city council, express their party affiliation?
Why should a voter vote for a person who does not have the same ideals as the voter? Where does it say that they cannot express their affiliation?
Is it a law, or a handshake, or a good-old boy agreement?
What is the source of that decision? Did the voters have any input into that decision, and if not, why not?
Prior to the past elections, I saw several signs that showed party affiliations of candidates in other contests, but none for city elections, at any time. Why is this? Why can't the KDT, or League of Women Voters publications print this information. Voters need to know who they are voting for, as in the just held elections for Board of Education. That should not have happened.