Irene Dorothy Boos

Mrs. Hugo F. Boos nee Irene Dorothy Burow, of Kerrville, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the age of 93 years.
Irene Dorothy Burow was born on April 30, 1926, in Kendall County, Texas, to Leo and Caroline Gresser Burow
She married Hugo F. Boos on January 28, 1945, in the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg, Texas.
Mrs. Irene Boos is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Cathy and Lamar Itz of Kerrville and Sharon Spenrath and David Turlington of Comfort; one son and his spouse, Curtis and Christy Boos of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son in law, Kenneth Spenrath; three sisters, Edna Wiedenfeld, Leona Rust and Viola Biedgerone; and one brother, Leroy Burow.
As per her request, Mrs. Irene Boos will be cremated with a memorial service to be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. in church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville; The Wounded Warriors; or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.