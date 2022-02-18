KERRVILLE — Barbara Day, 83, was called home to Heaven on the early morning of Feb 5, 2022. She was born in Mount Healthy, Ohio, to the late Paul C. and Ida Mae Murray. In late 1963, Barbara and her sister, Nancy, moved to Texas.
In 1975, Barbara married Walter Delano Day. She followed Delano during his years as a pastor for churches in East and Central Texas. They settled in Kerrville over 25 years ago, establishing Victory Baptist Church. As the preacher’s wife, Barbara played many roles in the church; helping with prayer services, Vacation Bible School and playing the piano. She was a self-taught piano player and enjoyed serving the church and the Lord through music. In her professional life, Barbara worked and retired from La Hacienda in the HR and payroll department.