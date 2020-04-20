Doris Lowrance Rittimann, 93, of Kerrville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born in Kerrville to Jim and Tommie Lowrance on March 15, 1927. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Clarence W. Rittimann in Kerrville. Together they raised three children. Sadly, Clarence preceded her in death in 1980.
Doris was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers and two grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Rittimann, Russ Rittimann (wife Becky) and Tommy Rittimann. Other survivors are sisters, Imogene Wilson and Janice Mays; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held at Garden of Memories cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Frankie Enloe will officiate.
Memorials may be given to Hill Country Youth Ranch. The family wishes to express gratitude to Peterson Hospice for their tender care during Doris’ last weeks.
