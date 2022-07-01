Eugene Shelton Boulware was born April 15, 1932, in Center Point, Texas, to Carl Ernest Boulware and Jewell Shelton Boulware. Eugene spent most of his young life in Center Point, Texas. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1948. In 1951, he attended The Apostolic Faith Bible School and was ordained a minister of the Gospel. He then returned to Corpus Christi, Texas, where his father had moved to. He went to work at Reynolds Metals Company, where he worked for 38 years. He was drafted in the U.S. Army where he was from December 9, 1952, until November 17, 1954. He met his wife in 1959, and they were married February 8, 1960.
He was preceded in death by four brothers: Wayne, Jack, Carl and Chester.