William Martin Hathaway Sr.

William (Bill) passed away on February 18, 2022, at the age of 103, at home on his ranch near Kerrville, attended by family, Peterson Hospice and daily caregivers.
He was born at home in Little Rock, Arkansas, as the second child to William and Nancy Martin Hathaway on December 28, 1918. His father was a railroad dispatcher with Missouri Pacific and his mother was a homemaker and a DAR member. Bill was a self-driven child raised in Little Rock, where he graduated from Little Rock High School in 1937. He was awarded a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1941 with top grades and went on to earn a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1944, where he received a grant to study gas turbine combustion for his thesis. In 1942, while at MIT, he married Marian Shutt, his childhood sweetheart. After graduation, Bill went on to work in the petrochemical industry, where he ultimately progressed to vice president of Process Engineering with Fluor Corp.