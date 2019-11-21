v
Connie G. Swim, 74 years of age, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his home in Kerrville, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ralls, Texas, to Herbert and Mary Swim on June 16, 1945. Connie was married to Glenda Wilson on September 12, 1962, in New Boston, Texas.
Connie attended school in De Queen, Arkansas, and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1965 and then moved to Kerrville, where he worked for Hill Country Vending for many years until he retired due to medical issues.
Connie was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gene; and his sisters, Norine Pearson and Opal Drury.
He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda; twin brother, Donnie Swim; and nephew, Chuck Swim of Dallas; son, Murray Allen Swim; and daughter, Mary Christine Rodriguez and husband, George. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Swim, Cecily George, Emily Swim, Bryan Ishmael and wife, Caitlyn, and C.J. Cain and wife, Dianna. In addition, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Darius, Michael, Alix and Kieran George, Charles and Scarlett Williams, and Christopher Ishmael.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Frankie Enloe, under the care of Grimes Funeral Chapels.
The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the Peterson Hospice team for their tender love and kindness. And, an extra special thank you to his nurse Diane and others who assisted with his care.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice.
