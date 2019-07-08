Sgt. Matthew Wayne Johnson, 44, lost his battle with colon cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born in Pasadena, Texas, on February 18, 1975, to Jerry and Kathy Johnson.
He graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 1993 and graduated from the San Antonio College Police Academy in 2001. He served a combined 20 years in Law Enforcement for the following agencies: Kerr County, Bandera County, SFA Police Department and Kendall County.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shelli; brother, Gerald “Jerry” and wife, Elizabeth Johnson of Bandera; son, Gavin and wife, Heritage Vandegrift of Comfort; mother and father, Jerry and Kathy Johnson of Ingram; his three grandchildren, Grayson Eden, Brody and one on the way, Noelle “Mattison”; his nephews, William “Seth” and Lillian Johnson, Tyler and Caleb Tippit, Weston, Jaylynn, Kaitlyn and Jayden Mitchell; and great-niece, Errin Renae Johnson.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, 321 Thompson Drive.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hill Country Hospice in Fredericksburg OR in Matthew’s words, “Go see what’s up your butt” — get your colonoscopy!
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.